California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 660 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Blackbaud worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,788 shares of company stock worth $752,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

