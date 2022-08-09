Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

