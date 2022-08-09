Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,558 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $57,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

