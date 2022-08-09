Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 6,666.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,661 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $83,992,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Price Performance

CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerner Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

