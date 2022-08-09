Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after buying an additional 85,829 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

