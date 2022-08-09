Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.01 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after acquiring an additional 290,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

