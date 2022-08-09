Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.85 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $15,296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visteon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after buying an additional 96,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $140.44.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Visteon’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

