Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

