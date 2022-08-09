Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

