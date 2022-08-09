Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,819 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after buying an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DTE stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

