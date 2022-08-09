Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 246,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
NIO Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
