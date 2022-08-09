Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

