Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $272,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $562.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $564.03.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

