Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average of $124.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

