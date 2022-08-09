Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

