Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MFC opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.