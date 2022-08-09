National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $185.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.