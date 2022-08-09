EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.81 on Monday. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

