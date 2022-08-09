Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.