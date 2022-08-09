Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,296 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

