Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

