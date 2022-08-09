Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 615 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 19.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

