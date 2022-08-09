Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,117,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 719,958 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 446,734 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
