Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 127.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,573 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 315,108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
