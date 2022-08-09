Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

About Sasol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

