Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol
About Sasol
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.