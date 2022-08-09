Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,482 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

