Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Joint stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. Joint has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,534,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 794.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,132 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

