Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile



Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

