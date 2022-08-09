Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

