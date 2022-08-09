TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

