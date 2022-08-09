TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $26.23.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.