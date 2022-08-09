Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $143.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair raised Standex International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Standex International Stock Down 0.4 %

SXI stock opened at $95.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Standex International during the second quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

