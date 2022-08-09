Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

