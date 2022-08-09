Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WY. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

