Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

