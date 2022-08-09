TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

