Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of Easterly Government Properties worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 113,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after buying an additional 415,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

