Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of PKI opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.