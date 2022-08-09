SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,220 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Koppers worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Koppers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Koppers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 634,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Koppers by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after buying an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.80. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

