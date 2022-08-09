Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.02 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

