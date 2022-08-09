Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 612,325 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 612,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Crocs worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

