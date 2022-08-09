Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,364 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.