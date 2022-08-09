Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ELF opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,442. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.