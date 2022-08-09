VIQ Solutions (VQS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 100.86% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VQS stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.35.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

