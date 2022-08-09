Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,130 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,022. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

