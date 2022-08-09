Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.90 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransUnion Trading Up 2.2 %

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

