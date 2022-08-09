Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Insider Activity

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

