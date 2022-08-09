Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.