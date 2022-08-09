VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $175,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.