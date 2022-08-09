Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,881 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

