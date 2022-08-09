PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 90.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 14,170.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 73.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

